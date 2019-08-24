Pedro Severino’s third-inning grand slam put the Orioles ahead 5-0, and they cruised from there. (Gail Burton)

When Pedro Severino was given a second chance with the bases loaded in the third inning Saturday, he hit it out of the park.

In the first inning, Severino entered the batter’s box in the same situation, but he grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The second time around, Severino sent Austin Pruitt’s fastball sailing into the left field seats, giving the Baltimore Orioles a five-run lead and sparking them to a 7-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

When Severino came up the second time around after DJ Stewart walked, he was 0-7 this season and 1-14 in his career with bases loaded.

“I was just thinking when he got a 2-2 count, I said, if we walk again, we will get bases loaded again. I have to do a better job on it,” Severino said. “And I got a situation where I just put my mind, concentration, to get a pitch high in the zone.”

[Box score: Orioles 7, Rays 1]

The grand slam, the first of Severino’s career and the Orioles’ third of the season, came two innings after an unconventional first frame for Baltimore.

Rays opener José Alvarado (1-6) was taken out in the first after just 24 pitches and one out. He threw two wild pitches, one of which scored Hanser Alberto, and walked three in a span of five batters.

Severino helped the Rays out of that inning with his double-play groundout but made up for it the next time he came up. After Severino pushed the Orioles to a 5-0 lead, back-to-back solo home runs by Alberto and Jonathan Villar pushed the lead to seven in the fourth.

John Means pitched seven sparkling innings, allowing only a solo home run in the fifth for the Orioles (42-88). Means improved to 9-9, and his ERA dropped from 3.75 to 3.61.

“I just thought he had everything working,” Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said. “I thought he kept them off balance with a really good change-up again and located his fastball.”

Hunter Harvey relieved him in the eighth and gave up a hit and no runs before Mychal Givens closed out the game.