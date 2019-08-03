Los Angeles Angels (56-55, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (64-45, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Felix Pena (8-3, 4.66 ERA) Indians: Adam Plutko (3-2, 4.83 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels head to Progressive Field to play the Cleveland Indians.

The Indians are 34-23 on their home turf. The Cleveland pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.83, Shane Bieber paces the staff with a mark of 3.40.

The Angels have gone 27-27 away from home. Los Angeles is hitting a collective .256 this season, led by Mike Trout with an average of .300. The Indians won the last meeting 7-3. Mike Clevinger earned his sixth victory and Roberto Perez went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Cleveland. Taylor Cole registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 27 home runs and is slugging .526. Francisco Lindor has 20 hits and is batting .417 over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Trout leads the Angels with 36 home runs home runs and is slugging .668. Matt Thaiss is 9-for-22 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Angels: 4-6, .220 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 10-day IL (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: 60-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 60-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Olson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 60-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: 10-day IL (infection), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: day-to-day (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

