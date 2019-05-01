Toronto Blue Jays (14-15, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (13-17, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (1-3, 1.43 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Angels: Felix Pena (1-1, 3.63 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Smoak and the Blue Jays will take on Los Angeles at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels are 9-7 in home games. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Brian Goodwin leads the team with a mark of .338.

The Blue Jays are 7-7 on the road. Toronto has slugged .383 this season. Freddy Galvis leads the team with a mark of .510. The Angels won the last meeting 4-3. Ty Buttrey secured his second victory and Jonathan Lucroy went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Ryan Tepera took his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy La Stella leads the Angels with seven home runs and is slugging .539. Kole Calhoun is 8-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 30 hits and is batting .312. Eric Sogard has 14 hits and is batting .368 over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Cody Allen: 10-day IL (spine strain), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (head/neck), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 10-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Eric Sogard: day-to-day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

