Los Angeles Dodgers (45-22, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (32-35, fourth in the NL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (7-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Angels: Felix Pena (3-1, 4.53 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Angels and Dodgers will face off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday.

The Angels are 18-18 in home games. They have a team on-base percentage of .334, good for fourth in the American League. Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .450.

The Dodgers are 20-15 in road games. They have a team on-base percentage of .339, good for first in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the lineup with a mark of .425. The Angels won the last meeting 5-3. Ty Buttrey secured his fourth victory and Trout went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Joe Kelly took his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 34 extra base hits and is batting .300. Shohei Ohtani is 8-for-33 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 54 RBIs and is batting .353. David Freese is 8-for-21 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .251 batting average, 1.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Trevor Cahill: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), David Fletcher: day-to-day (left shoulder soreness), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-day IL (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.