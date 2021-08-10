Cubs rookie Justin Steele (2-1) allowed three runs on five hits in five innings during his first career start. The left-hander was 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA in 11 relief appearances for Chicago earlier in the season. Following a stint on the injured list with a right hamstring strain, the 26-year-old was sent to Triple-A Iowa to stretch out as a starter. He was recalled before the game.