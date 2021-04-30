Dodgers: RHP Joe Kelly revealed Friday that he had surgery on his right shoulder in November related to a cyst on a nerve. “We were aware. He just wanted to keep it quiet,” Roberts said. “It’s not something we were trying to conceal. It was about respecting Joe’s wishes.” Roberts said Kelly is progressing and could return to the team in early May. ... RHP Brusdar Graterol, who was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday with right forearm tightness, is remaining with the team on the road trip. ... OF Mookie Betts got the night off.