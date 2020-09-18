BOTTOM LINE: Boston and New York will square off on Friday.
The Red Sox are 11-23 against the rest of their division. The Boston offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with a mark of .326.
The Yankees are 20-13 against teams from the AL East. New York’s team on-base percentage of .340 leads the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an OBP of .426.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 11 home runs and has 36 RBIs.
Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 20 home runs and is batting .283.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Andrew Triggs: (nerve irritation), Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Austin Brice: (right lat), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Yairo Munoz: (lower back).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Gleyber Torres: (quad).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.