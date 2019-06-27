Tampa Bay Rays (45-35, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (52-27, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-1, 2.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Twins: Martin Perez (7-3, 4.28 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Twins are 26-13 in home games. Minnesota has hit a league-leading 149 home runs this season, Eddie Rosario leads the team with 20 homers.

The Rays are 25-17 on the road. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 101 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads them with 15 homers. The Twins won the last meeting 6-4. Trevor May earned his third victory and Nelson Cruz went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Minnesota. Charlie Morton took his second loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 99 hits and has 39 RBIs. Rosario is 19-for-46 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Lowe leads the Rays with 34 extra base hits and is batting .279. Tommy Pham is 10-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rays: 3-7, .222 batting average, 5.49 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 60-day IL (calf), Jose Berrios: day-to-day (blister), Eddie Rosario: day-to-day (ankle), Max Kepler: day-to-day (elbow), Byron Buxton: 10-day IL (wrist), Marwin Gonzalez: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ehire Adrianza: 10-day IL (abdominal).

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Diego Castillo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

