Mariners: LHP Justus Sheffield (left forearm strain) worked out of the bullpen during his rehab assignment Thursday night and will be used as a reliever when he returns to the lineup. Manager Scott Servais said he’s happy with the starting rotation the Mariners are fielding as they make a wild-card run, and believes Sheffield can make a valuable contribution in a relief role. He likely will have at least one more rehab appearance at Triple-A Tacoma before returning to the team. … CF Kyle Lewis (right meniscus surgery) could begin a rehab assignment in Tacoma as soon as this weekend, Servais said.