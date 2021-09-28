The Indians will send RHP Zach Plesac (10-6, 4.54 ERA) to the mound. Plesac is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in two starts this season against the Royals. In his career, he’s been even better, as he’s never lost to Kansas City. He’s 6-0 with a 1.99 ERA, allowing 34 hits in 45 1/3 innings. His WHIP is 0.949, fourth best among all opponents he’s faced at least twice.