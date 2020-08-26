Diego Castillo pitched the ninth to get his first save. Ten Tampa Bay relievers have a save this season.

Brandon Lowe hit his 10th homer for the Rays, who have won nine of 11. Oft-injured center fielder Kevin Kiermaier left with back spasms in the fifth.

The Orioles are 8-3 on the road after losing the first two games of the series. Their only other defeat away from home came opening day at Boston.

One day after his 18-game hitting streak ended, Anthony Santander pulled the Orioles even at 3 on an RBI single in the seventh.

Lowe tied it at 2 on a two-run drive in the third. It was his seventh homer over his last 14 games.

Pinch-hitter Yandy Díaz put the Rays up 3-2 in the fifth with a fielder’s choice.

Cedric Mullins opened the first inning with his major league-leading sixth bunt single and scored when Rays right fielder Hunter Renfroe misplayed Hanser Alberto’s single. Renato Núñez’s fielder’s choice made it 2-0.

Kiermaier grabbed his back while running to second on double-play grounder in the fourth and departed one inning later while batting. He didn’t start, but entered as a defensive replacement Tuesday after departing Monday’s game after getting hitting by a pitch on the right foot.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: SS José Iglesias (left quadriceps) took grounders, hit and ran the bases and should be ready to come off the IL in the next day or two. ... C Pedro Severino (hip flexor) is also close to coming back. “That’s a big deal for us,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “We’re a lot deeper with both those guys taking at-bats.”

Rays: RHP Charlie Morton (right shoulder) will throw to hitters Thursday. ... LHP Jalen Beeks (left elbow strain) was placed on the 45-day IL. Tampa Bay has nine pitchers on the IL.

UP NEXT

Orioles: LHP John Means (0-2, 10.13) and Rays LHP Ryan Yarbrough (0-2, 4.45) are Thursday night’s starters. Means has yet to exhibit the form he showed as a rookie last year, in part because he started season on the IL with arm fatigue and spent time on the bereavement list earlier this month after his father passed away

