With the score 5-5 in the seventh, Carlos Santana walked against Hansel Robles (1-2) leading off, and Jarrod Dyson pinch ran and stole second. Pérez popped out and Andrew Benintendi flied to center. Celestino cut in front of left fielder Trevor Larnach and dropped the ball, then threw the ball over second. The ball rolled all the way to first as Dyson came home.