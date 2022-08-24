Perez, Lowe, big 2nd inning help Rangers rout Rockies 16-4

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DENVER — Martín Pérez threw six scoreless innings and Nathaniel Lowe homered and drove in five runs, helping the Texas Rangers pound José Ureña and the Colorado Rockies 16-4 on Wednesday. Mark Mathias had a bases-clearing double, Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 21 games with an RBI single and Lowe had a run-scoring single in a seven-run second inning. Texas posted its highest-scoring game since 2019 in winning for the fourth time in five games and improving to 6-4 under interim manager Tony Beasley.

“It was a nice game to manage,” said a smiling Beasley, who replaced the fired Chris Woodward.

Pérez (10-4) relied on a dominant cutter, allowing four hits and walking one while lowering his ERA to 2.69. He struck out seven to give the first-time All-Star a career-high 139.

“Different numbers. I’m a different pitcher than last year,” Pérez said. “I think how I’ve been using the strike zone is amazing and we’re not done yet.”

While Perez threw just 84 pitches, Ureña (2-5) needed 60 to get four outs, allowing nine runs, 11 hits and three walks. Signed to a minor league deal in May after being let go by Milwaukee, Ureña saw his ERA climb to 5.98 in his 10th start with the last-place Rockies, who have dropped seven of 10 games.

“When José is right, like he was last start, everything is down at the knees with sinking action,” manager Bud Black said. “Today, not a lot of action on the fastball. It was sort of thigh-high to belt-high. And he pulled and yanked the changeup a number of times.”

After scoring two in the first with the aid of Lowe’s RBI triple, the Rangers sent 12 men to the plate in the second. They began single-single-double-single-single-walk against Ureña. After Leody Tavares popped up with the bases loaded, Mathias sent a 3-1 fastball into the gap in left-center.

Mathias, in his fifth game with Texas after being acquired from Milwaukee in a trade that sent right-hander Matt Bush to the Brewers, started at first base for the first time.

The Rockies scored four in the seventh off Dennis Santana, who was activated off the injured list a day earlier. Wynton Bernard, a 31-year-old rookie, had an RBI infield single, but Colorado failed to complete a four-game season sweep of Texas.

Lowe hit his 20th homer an estimated 443 feet off Robert Stephenson in the eighth. Pinch-hitter Charlie Culbertson’s two-run drive in the ninth gave Texas its most runs since a 16-1 win at Kansas City on May 16, 2019.

“It’s nice to see the team bust out with an offensive performance we’re capable of,” Lowe said. “That was a good one.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (oblique) has progressed to throwing from 90 feet. “He’s still a ways out,” Beasley said.

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant (left plantar fasciitis) was walking with a limp while wearing a protective boot after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. Black says they’ll know more in seven to 10 days. Bryant, who is on the injured list for the third time, has played in only 42 games. ... RHP Chad Kuhl (hip flexor) could be activated in time to start Friday.

WAITING ON JUNG

Beasley tempered expectations that top Rangers prospect Josh Jung would be called up soon.

Jung, a 24-year-old third baseman, is batting .356 with five home runs and a 1.220 OPS in 45 at-bats for Triple-A Round Rock. He’s had 70 minor league at-bats since returning from shoulder surgery.

“I know he’s killing it offensively, but he still has less than 100 ABs. He’s missed (most) of the season,” Beasley said. “It’s an arm injury-type rehab deal, so the defensive side comes into play as well.

“When the time is right, he’ll be here.”

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Glenn Otto (5-8, 4.66 ERA) starts Friday night at home against Detroit LHP Tyler Alexander (3-7, 4.03 ERA).

Rockies: With a major league-low 18 road wins, Colorado begins a season-long 11-day, 10-game trip Thursday night in New York against Mets ace Jacob deGrom (2-1, 2.31 ERA). RHP Ryan Feltner (2-4, 5.88 ERA) starts for the Rockies, who also will visit Atlanta and Cincinnati.

