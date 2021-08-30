Not the best line by any means, but Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler had a fascinating night on the mound against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowing seven runs and 10 hits in eight-plus innings and striking out 10 — all while throwing just 102 pitches. According to the Stathead Baseball tool, the last time a pitcher threw so few pitches while allowing at least 10 hits and going at least eight innings was in 2017, when Pittsburgh’s Iván Nova did it in 100 pitches. But Nova had only one strikeout.