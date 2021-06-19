It will be a matchup of rookies Sunday when Indians LHP Sam Hentges (1-1, 7.57) faces Pirates RHP JT Brubaker (4-5, 3.88). Hentges will be making his first start since May 30 after pitching in relief in his last three games. Brubaker allowed eight runs in eight innings in two starts against the Indians last season, though he did not factor in the decision in either game.