The Red Sox are 7-11 on the road. The Boston offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with a mark of .311.
TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with 10 home runs and has 27 RBIs.
Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 10 home runs and has 26 RBIs.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Roman Quinn: (concussion), Jay Bruce: (quad), Scott Kingery: (back).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Kyle Hart: (hip), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Yairo Munoz: (right hip).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
