Minnesota Twins (28-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (22-24, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Martin Perez (5-1, 3.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (5-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

The Mariners are 9-12 in home games. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .321 leads the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with an OBP of .386.

The Twins are 13-7 on the road. Minnesota has hit 80 home runs this season, third in the league. Eddie Rosario leads the club with 13, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 25 extra base hits and is batting .237. Vogelbach is 5-for-33 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 54 hits and has 20 RBIs. C.J. Cron is 15-for-37 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .218 batting average, 6.51 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Twins: 7-3, .294 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-day IL (wrist).

Twins Injuries: Martin Perez: day-to-day (foot), Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (wrist), Mitch Garver: 10-day IL (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.