Pérez will receive a $500,000 buyout as part of a contract agreed to last winter that paid him a $3.5 million salary this year.

The 28-year-old was 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA in 29 starts and three relief appearances this year, striking out 135 and walking 67 in 165 1/3 innings. He is 53-56 with a 4.72 ERA in eight major league seasons that include 157 starts and 16 relief appearances.