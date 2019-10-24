By Associated Press October 24, 2019 at 11:39 AM EDTSAN DIEGO — Person familiar with decision tells AP the San Diego Padres have hired Jayce Tingler as manager.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy