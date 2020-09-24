The Nationals are 14-22 against the rest of their division. The Washington offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .352.
The Mets are 16-20 in division matchups. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .347, good for first in the National League. Michael Conforto leads the team with a mark of .412.
TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 13 home runs and is batting .352.
Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 13 home runs home runs and is slugging .436.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), James Bourque: (right elbow), Aaron Barrett: (right triceps), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Adam Eaton: (finger), Trea Turner: (undisclosed), Carter Kieboom: (left wrist), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Jake Marisnick: (right hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.