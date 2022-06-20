Peterson helps Mets win 6-0, take 3 of 4 from Marlins

NEW YORK — David Peterson pitched into the sixth inning with wife Alex expected to go into labor soon, and New York beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 Monday despite losing Jeff McNeil to right hamstring tightness.
The Mets took three of four from the Marlins and tied the Yankees for the lead with 11 shutouts.
New York took a 4-0 lead against Trevor Rogers (3-6) with two sacrifice flies, Mark Canha’s bases-loaded walk and McNeil’s scurry home.
