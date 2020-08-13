BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Washington Nationals on Thursday.
The Mets finished 40-36 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.24 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.30.
The Nationals went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Washington pitchers had a WHIP of 1.29 last year while striking out 9.3 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Washington leads the season series 3-2.
INJURIES: Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Amed Rosario: (illness), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (groin), Rene Rivera: (elbow).
Nationals: Will Harris: (groin), Sam Freeman: (undisclosed), Roenis Elias: (elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
