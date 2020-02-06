“He called it a rose’,” Loretta recalled this week. “There were definitely a few things floating in it.”

Loretta signed, and he kept that bottle, even after the liquid inside had long since evaporated. It was his sweet memory of a sweet man, in the thoughts of so many in baseball after he died last week at 90.

“I love the guy,” said Jerry Reinsdorf, owner of the Chicago White Sox. “There’s just some people that you have to like because there’s no [cow dung] about them. He was one of those guys.”

“He was a beauty as is,” said Brian Sabean, the longtime general manager of the San Francisco Giants, “whether you’re talking about in baseball or as a person.”

“One of a kind,” said Kris Kline, the scouting director of the Washington Nationals.

Phil Rizzo’s death isn’t just another old baseball man, his life lived fully, passing on. It is the end of an era. Mark this down: There will never be another washed-out minor-league ballplayer turned city truck driver who became a birddog baseball scout who ends up raising a minor-league player who becomes a scout who becomes a general manager, let alone a general manager who wins a World Series. That truck-driver-turned-scout is Phil Rizzo, a scout’s scout who evaluated players professionally for his last 38 years. The third of his four children is Mike Rizzo, a scout’s scout himself who is about to enter his 12th season as general manager of the Nationals.

“He made me who I am,” Mike said this week, before the wake for his father in Chicago on Thursday night, before the funeral Friday.

Baseball scouts, to the public, aren’t defined by who they are but by who they saw, who they signed. So the cursory stuff to know about Phil Rizzo: He worked the Chicago area and beyond for the Brewers and Angels, White Sox and Yankees, Diamondbacks and Nationals. He signed Loretta, who played 15 years in the big leagues, and Mike Matheny, a catcher for 13 seasons. Right-hander Bob Wickman was one of his favorites. He scouted Brandon Webb, who won the National League Cy Young award for the Diamondbacks

But those are the players Phil Rizzo scouted. They’re not who Phil Rizzo was.

“God,” Sabean said. “Where to begin?”

How about at the beginning of all those careers?

“People talk about scouts being the lifeblood of the game,” said Loretta, who Phil Rizzo scouted as a senior at Northwestern University. “That’s what I felt about Phil. Phil was my real introduction into pro ball. Nobody was like Phil — the charisma, the heavy Chicago accent, talking the game, how to play it, play it well, play it hard.”

Baseball, at the moment and for years gone by, is filled with debate about the value of scouts. So much can be quantified, why trust the eye or the gut? When an old-timer passes, scouts understandably look around and wonder, “Will there ever be another one like him?”

“He was passionate about not only the game, but his family and life,” Sabean said. “He’s from a day gone by, a throwback mentality. But he was just a joy to be around. Very quick-witted, very tough person as far as how he viewed things or how he dealt with things. But having said that, just huge heart.”

A huge, tough heart. His whole life, Phil Rizzo called ’em like he saw ’em. That might be a left-handed hitting outfielder, a sinker-balling right-hander or one of his own kids. Harolyn Cardozo, Mike Rizzo’s longtime assistant, said her favorite story Phil told centered around Mike landing his driver’s license. Mike told his father he was going to buy a motorcycle.

“Go ahead,” Phil told his kid. “Just make sure it’s big enough to live in.”

It was Phil Rizzo who told his own son that his playing career — three years of Class A ball in which he hit .247 – was over, that he had to move on. Those are harsh messages to deliver to progeny. But he also taught Mike the scouting side — not just how to evaluate players, but the protocol.

“When you’re a young scout, keep your ears open and your mouth shut,” Mike said. “Everything about how to act: Get the lineups from both teams and deliver them to the older scouts. Respect the scouts. Respect the game.”

His language was — how to put this? — colorful. But he was also exceedingly generous. A couple of years ago, Kline was scouting a game in the Arizona Fall League and brought his fiancée, Sue. Phil Rizzo saw them there. “He’d always come up and grab you by the bicep and say, ‘Let’s talk!’” Kline said. Before Kline knew what was happening, Phil was bringing Sue up to the press box. He got her a soda, and spent the next nine innings teaching her to keep score.

Sabean thinks the first time he met Phil Rizzo was when Sabean was scouring for the Yankees in the late 1980s and he flew into Chicago to see a high school prospect on the south side. Somewhere between the bleachers and the bathroom, Sabean lost his keys to his rental car. The game ended, and he needed to wait for a company rep to arrive and solve the problem. An hour, maybe more, passed. Phil wouldn’t leave.

“He’s Mr. Chicago,” Sabean said. “So he said, ‘You’re staying with me. You don’t want to be in this neighborhood when the sun goes down.’”

They talked baseball. “But he could talk life, too,” Sabean said.

“Whenever I saw him, we’d talk about players, but we’d talk about life in general,” Reinsdorf said. “How young people don’t respect us old people. How the game has changed, but our genuine love for the game.”

The changes, they can be hard for the old-timers to digest. But Phil Rizzo didn’t resent the young scouts who popped up at the games around him. He mentored them.

“He’d never give away information,” Kline said.

“Unlike a lot of scouts, he wasn’t a gossip,” Reinsdorf said.

“But he’d tell you what to look for,” Kline said. “‘If you see this in a pitcher, that’s a flaw that’s not correctable.’ You just had to sit back and listen.”

Given their career arcs, and the fact that Mike Rizzo employed his dad as a scout and assistant for the past decade and more, it’s easy to identify this as an apple-doesn’t-fall-far-from-the-tree situation. Kline went to dinner with the two of them a few years ago — Italian, of course — and sat across the table from father and son. Each tucked his napkin into his shirt in the exact same way.

“What?” they said. “This is how we eat.”

But they weren’t the exact same person, either.

“Mike’s a great guy, too,” Reinsdorf said. “But I wouldn’t say he’s sweet. Phil was a sweetheart. That’s not a knock on Mike. Phil was just a special guy.”