The Phillies finished 36-40 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Philadelphia averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last season.
The Marlins finished 24-52 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Miami averaged 8.2 hits with 2.6 extra base hits per game last year.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).
Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.