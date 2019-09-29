The Phillies are 36-39 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia’s lineup has 213 home runs this season, Bryce Harper leads the club with 35 homers.

The Marlins are 23-52 in division matchups. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .297 is last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the club with an OBP of .344. The Phillies won the last meeting 9-3. Zach Eflin earned his 10th victory and Harper went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Caleb Smith registered his 11th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper leads the Phillies with 114 RBIs and is batting .259. Brad Miller is 9-for-28 with a double, five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 56 extra base hits and is batting .268. Austin Dean is 10-for-38 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .245 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Jean Segura: (ankle), Scott Kingery: (undisclosed), J.T. Realmuto: (knee).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), Magneuris Sierra: (hamstring), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Lewis Brinson: (foot), Brian Anderson: (hand), Garrett Cooper: (knee), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

