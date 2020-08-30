The Phillies are 11-6 against the rest of their division. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .303.
The Braves are 12-9 against division opponents. Atlanta has slugged .448, good for fourth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .559 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and five home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with nine home runs and is batting .275.
Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with 39 hits and is batting .307.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Jay Bruce: (quad).
Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Adam Duvall: (achilles), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.