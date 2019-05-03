Washington Nationals (13-17, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-13, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jeremy Hellickson (2-0, 5.82 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Phillies: Jerad Eickhoff (2-1, 2.12 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL East rivals Philadelphia and Washington will square off at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are 13-8 against NL East teams. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .338.

The Nationals are 7-7 in division games. Washington’s lineup has 43 home runs this season, Juan Soto leads the club with six homers. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with nine home runs and has 25 RBIs. Scott Kingery is 12-for-28 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 34 hits and has nine RBIs. Soto is 9-for-40 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Nationals: 3-7, .233 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Odubel Herrera: 10-day IL (hamstring), Sean Rodriguez: day-to-day (hand), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Juan Soto: day-to-day (back), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: 10-day IL (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.