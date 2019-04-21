Philadelphia Phillies (12-8, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-13, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jerad Eickhoff (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (0-3, 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado is looking for a series win with a victory over Philadelphia.

The Rockies are 2-6 in home games. Colorado is slugging .371 as a unit. David Dahl leads the team with a .625 slugging percentage, including eight extra-base hits.

The Phillies are 4-4 on the road. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .341 is second in the National League. Rhys Hoskins leads the club with an OBP of .422. The Phillies won the last meeting 8-5. Aaron Nola earned his second victory and Bryce Harper went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Antonio Senzatela registered his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with five home runs and is batting .265. Ian Desmond is 9-for-32 with five doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Harper leads the Phillies with 11 extra base hits and is batting .289. J.T. Realmuto is 11-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .227 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Phillies: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Tyler Anderson: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Daniel Murphy: 10-day IL (finger), Chris Iannetta: 10-day IL (lat).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (right elbow), Odubel Herrera: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jean Segura: 10-day IL (hamstring), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

