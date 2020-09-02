The Phillies are 13-7 against the rest of their division. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .289.
The Nationals are 6-11 in division matchups. The Washington offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .368.
TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with nine home runs and has 26 RBIs.
Turner leads the Nationals with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .632.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Scott Kingery: (back).
Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
