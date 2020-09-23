The Nationals are 14-21 against the rest of their division. The Washington offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .345.
The Phillies have gone 20-19 against division opponents. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .339 is third in the National League. Alec Bohm leads the lineup with an OBP of .404.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 74 hits and has 33 RBIs.
Didi Gregorius leads the Phillies with 56 hits and has 35 RBIs.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), James Bourque: (right elbow), Aaron Barrett: (right triceps), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Adam Eaton: (finger), Carter Kieboom: (wrist), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.