Milwaukee Brewers (24-18, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (23-16, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (2-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (2-0, 4.57 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Phillies are 14-7 in home games. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .326 this season, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .415.

The Brewers are 8-10 in road games. Milwaukee has hit 67 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 16, averaging one every 8.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 41 hits and has 15 RBIs. Jean Segura has 12 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 21 extra base hits and has 37 RBIs. Ryan Braun has 13 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .231 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Phillies Injuries: Vince Velasquez: 10-day IL (forearm), David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 10-day IL (finger), Ryan Braun: day-to-day (hamstring).

