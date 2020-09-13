The Phillies are 19-11 against NL East Division teams. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .342 is third in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the team with an OBP of .408.
TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Dickerson leads the Marlins with six home runs and is batting .245.
J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with 11 home runs and has 30 RBIs.
INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Roman Quinn: (concussion), Jay Bruce: (quad), Scott Kingery: (back).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.