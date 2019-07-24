Philadelphia Phillies (53-48, third in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (30-66, fifth in the NL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-5, 4.87 ERA) Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-7, 7.51 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Aaron Nola. Nola pitched seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with seven strikeouts against Detroit.

The Tigers are 13-35 in home games. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .290, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .339.

The Phillies are 23-27 on the road. Philadelphia is slugging .415 as a unit. Scott Kingery leads the team with a slugging percentage of .522. The Phillies won the last meeting 3-2. Jose Alvarez earned his first victory and Roman Quinn went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Daniel Stumpf registered his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaCoby Jones leads the Tigers with 10 home runs and is batting .249. Jeimer Candelario is 7-for-33 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 21 home runs and has 63 RBIs. Bryce Harper is 10-for-39 with six doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .235 batting average, 6.26 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .207 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (back), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 10-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique), Jean Segura: day-to-day (heel), Sean Rodriguez: 10-day IL (abdominal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.