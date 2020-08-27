The Nationals are 6-9 against NL East teams. The Washington offense has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the MLB. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .380.
The Phillies are 9-6 against NL East Division opponents. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .344 is second in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the team with an OBP of .441.
TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with eight home runs and has 18 RBIs.
J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with 27 hits and is batting .284.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Jay Bruce: (quad).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.