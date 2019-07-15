Los Angeles Dodgers (62-33, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (48-45, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (7-8, 3.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia’s Realmuto puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Dodgers.

The Phillies are 28-19 on their home turf. Philadelphia has hit 118 home runs as a team this season. Jay Bruce leads the team with 24, averaging one every 11.5 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 25-21 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 152 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads them with 31, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce leads the Phillies with 24 home runs and is slugging .556. Maikel Franco is 12-for-33 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 31 home runs home runs and is slugging .687. Max Muncy is 7-for-40 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Juan Nicasio: 10-day IL (groin), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 10-day IL (right forearm strain), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Sean Rodriguez: 10-day IL (abdominal).

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.