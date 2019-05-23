Philadelphia Phillies (28-21, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-18, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-0, 4.47 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Cubs: Jon Lester (3-2, 2.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Jean Segura is riding a 13-game hitting streak as Philadelphia readies to play Chicago.

The Cubs are 17-7 in home games. Chicago ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .259 batting average, Javier Baez leads the club with an average of .319.

The Phillies are 10-11 in road games. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .385. The Cubs won the last meeting 8-4. Tyler Chatwood earned his third victory and Albert Almora Jr. went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Cole Irvin took his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 59 hits and has 33 RBIs. Kris Bryant has 18 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 22 extra base hits and has 31 RBIs. J.T. Realmuto is 10-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist inflammation), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Phillies Injuries: Vince Velasquez: 10-day IL (forearm), David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.