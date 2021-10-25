“Bobby was highly recommended by our players who worked with him in 2019, they loved him,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said in a statement. “I saw firsthand the impact he had on the Orioles’ defense all those years and I believe he will be a huge addition to our staff.”
Dickerson spent 14 seasons (1993-97; 2010-18) with the Baltimore Orioles, first in player development (1993-97; 2010-12) and later as third base coach (2013-18).
