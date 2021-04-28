Cabrera drilled Didi Gregorius with another fastball on his next pitch. Phillies manager Joe Girardi came out of the dugout to argue with plate umpire Chris Segal and was ejected.
Matt Joyce ran for Harper, and Gregorius remained in the game. Cabrera allowed an RBI single to Andrew McCutchen the next at-bat before being pulled.
Harper grounded out and struck out in his first two at-bats. Gregorius doubled and struck out in his two at-bats.
Harper, in the third year of a $330 million, 13-year deal, entered the game hitting .329, including .432 over his last 10 games.
