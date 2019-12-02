Hernández had been a starter since 2015. He replaced Chase Utley and led the team in average in 2016 and 2017, hitting .294 both seasons. Hernández hit .279 with 14 homers and a career-high 71 RBIs last year. He has a .277 career average and .352 on-base percentage.

Franco also became a starter in 2015 but didn’t play regularly the past two seasons. He averaged 24 homers and 77 RBIs from 2016-18. Franco batted .234 with 17 homers and 56 RBIs in this year.

