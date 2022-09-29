Phillies drop into tie for final NL wild card as skid hits 5

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — The Philadelphia Phillies lost their fifth straight game and dropped into a tie for the National League’s final wild card berth, falling 2-0 to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Philadelphia was tied with Milwaukee at 83-72, pending the Brewers’ game against Miami. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Seeking their first playoff berth since 2011, the Phillies have lost the first three games of a season-ending 10-game trip and 10 of 13 overall since peaking at a season-best 80-62.

Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker against Milwaukee, winning the season series 4-2. The Phillies go to major league-worst Washington for four games, then close with three at AL-best Houston. The Brewers finish with three games at home against Arizona.

Bryce Harper had three of six hits for the Phillies, who are 1 for their last 21 with runners in scoring position. J.T. Realmuto went 0 for 4 and struck out twice in his 1,000th game.

Advertisement

Cub rookie Javier Assad (2-2) allowed five hits in five innings. Keegan Thompson gave up a hit over three innings for his second big league save and first this year. Ranger Suárez (10-6) was the loser.

RED SOX 5, ORIOLES 3

BOSTON — J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer to break an eighth-inning tie, Zack Kelly GOT his first career victory and Boston beat Baltimore to drop the slumping Orioles to the brink of elimination in the wild-card race,

Baltimore has lost five of its last six games. Toronto wrapped a wild-card spot with the Orioles’ loss.

Zack Kelly (1-0) allowed one hit and struck out one in one shutout inning. Kaleb Ort pitched the ninth for his first career save. Dillon Tate (4-4) allowed Martinez’s homer.

Kyle Stowers homered for the Orioles.

TIGERS 10, ROYALS 3

DETROIT — Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered and Detroit beat Kansas City to sweep the three-game sweep and move out of last place in the AL Central.

Advertisement

Detroit (63-92) has won six straight, matching its season high and ensuring the Tigers will not lose 100 games. The Royals (63-93) dropped into the division cellar.

Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5) allowed five hits and four walks in 6 2/3 shutout innings. Jonathan Heasley (4-9) took the loss.

WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 3

MINNEAPOLIS — September call-up Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to help Chicago beat Minnesota to end an eight-game losing streak.

Reynaldo López (6-4) pitched the seventh for the victory. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save. Caleb Thielbar (4-3) was the loser.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article