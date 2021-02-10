Gregorius has a .265 career batting average with 120 homers, 457 RBIs and a .748 OPS. He has a .978 fielding percentage at shortstop, the fifth-best among players with at least 800 games played at the position since 2012.
Two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto and the Phillies agreed last month to a $115.5 million. five-year deal.
Philadelphia hasn’t reached the postseason since 2011, the last year it had a winning record. The Phillies finished 28-32 in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, missing a wild-card berth by one game in the expanded playoff format.
