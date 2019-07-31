Pittsburgh Pirates’ Corey Dickerson sits in the dugout during the bottom of the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The Cardinals won 14-8. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies have acquired outfielder Corey Dickerson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for a player to be named and $250,000 in international signing money.

Dickerson is hitting .317 with 18 doubles, four homers and 25 RBIs with a .931 OPS in 43 games this season. He grounded out as a pinch hitter Wednesday in Pittsburgh’s 4-1 loss at Cincinnati and could become the first player to play for two teams in one day since Joel Youngblood in 1982 if he arrives in Philadelphia for a night game against San Francisco.

Dickerson won a Gold Glove last year and was an All-Star in 2017 for Tampa Bay.

Philadelphia designated outfielder Dylan Cozens to make room for Dickerson on the 40-man roster.

The Phillies added lefty starter Jason Vargas from the Mets on Monday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.