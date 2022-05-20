Phillies' Harper sits again in series opener against Dodgers

Placeholder while article actions load

Harper had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow on Sunday. The Phillies originally hoped Harper could return on Tuesday.

“It’s a presence that’s missed,” Kyle Schwarber said after Thursday’s 2-0 loss to San Diego. “But it’s a team. We all want Bryce in the lineup. He’s a staple MVP. We want him in the lineup. When he’s not in the lineup, we need to be able to pick that up.”