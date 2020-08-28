The Phillies are 9-6 against NL East opponents. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .344, good for second in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the club with a mark of .441.
The Braves are 12-7 against division opponents. Atlanta has hit 42 home runs this season, tenth in the National League. Marcell Ozuna leads them with eight, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with 12 extra base hits and is slugging .600.
Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .569.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Jay Bruce: (quad).
Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.