Atlanta Braves (89-55, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (74-68, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (5-5, 5.28 ERA) Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-4, 3.63 ERA)

LINE: Phillies -134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Philadelphia and Atlanta will play on Monday.

The Phillies are 30-31 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has slugged .428 this season. J.T. Realmuto leads the team with a .501 slugging percentage, including 60 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Braves are 41-22 against division opponents. Atlanta has slugged .457, good for second in in the MLB. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .570 slugging percentage, including 71 extra-base hits and 38 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 30 home runs and is batting .254. Realmuto is 10-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Freeman leads the Braves with 115 RBIs and is batting .299. Josh Donaldson is 8-for-28 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.62 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Braves: 9-1, .255 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Bryce Harper: (hand).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (toe), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Alex Jackson: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.