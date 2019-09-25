Philadelphia Phillies (79-78, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (88-69, second in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Drew Smyly (4-7, 6.44 ERA) Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (10-8, 3.91 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -168; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Nationals are 42-32 against teams from the NL East. Washington ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .263 batting average, Anthony Rendon leads the team with an average of .322.

The Phillies are 34-37 against NL East Division opponents. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .279. The Nationals won the last meeting 6-5. Max Scherzer earned his 11th victory and Trea Turner went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Washington. Aaron Nola took his seventh loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 173 hits and has 124 RBIs. Turner is 15-for-44 with five doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 68 extra base hits and is slugging .505. Brad Miller is 7-for-26 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .272 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (foot), J.T. Realmuto: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

