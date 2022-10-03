Nola's perfect-game bid broken up in 7th by Astros' Alvarez

HOUSTON — Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola allowed his first baserunner Monday night when Houston’s Yordan Alvarez singled with two outs in the seventh inning.
He received a warm ovation by the Houston crowd as he walked to the dugout.
The Phillies sent Nola to the mound needing only a win or a loss by Milwaukee to clinch their first playoff spot since 2011.
Philadelphia led 1-0 through six on a leadoff homer by Kyle Schwarber, his NL-leading 45th of the season.
