Phillies pick up LHP Matt Strahm with 2-year deal

PHILADELPHIA — Left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm has joined the Philadelphia Phillies on a two-year deal, the team announced Friday.
Strahm has been a reliever and a starter over his seven seasons in the MLB, playing for Kansas City and San Diego before landing in Boston.
The Phillies did not say how much Strahm’s deal was worth in the news release.
After falling short in the World Series to the Houston Astros, Philadelphia has been on an offseason spending spree, picking up shortstop Trea Turner and right-handed starter Taijuan Walker.
