Price previously managed the Cincinnati Reds for five seasons from 2014-18. He was a pitching coach for Seattle, Arizona and Cincinnati.
The Phillies will have their fifth pitching coach in five seasons in 2021. Chris Young (2019), Rick Kranitz (2018) and Bob McClure (2017) preceded Price.
