“What I can tell you is they’re on the injured list, and that’s about all I can tell you,” Girardi said on Thursday. “MLB has given protocols on how to handle it. I don’t have a timetable on those players. I can’t really answer that question. As soon as I get an answer, I will give it to you.”
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.